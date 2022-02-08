Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.86. 14,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,153,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 54.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 176,102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.