Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.86. 14,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,153,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)
