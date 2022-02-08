comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in comScore were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in comScore by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in comScore by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of comScore by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 218,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SCOR stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

