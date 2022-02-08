Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,236. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
