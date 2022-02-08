Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,236. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 313,935 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 47,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 309,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

