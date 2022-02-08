Comstock Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $7.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

