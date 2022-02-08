Confluent (CFLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Confluent to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CFLT stock opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74.

Get Confluent alerts:

In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,721,214 shares of company stock worth $138,592,900 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $36,452,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Confluent by 2,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.