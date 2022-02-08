Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Up 7.8%

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 60.81 and last traded at 60.65. 4,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 73,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at 56.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCSI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is 57.89.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

