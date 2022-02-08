Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Holdings Reduced by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC decreased its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 30.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 14,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

