Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $70.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.63.

CLR opened at $57.11 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 252,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,227. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

