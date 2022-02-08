Contrasting LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveOne and Carrols Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million 1.06 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -1.38 Carrols Restaurant Group $1.55 billion 0.09 -$29.46 million ($0.90) -2.96

Carrols Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80% Carrols Restaurant Group -2.73% -5.54% -0.81%

Risk & Volatility

LiveOne has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LiveOne and Carrols Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrols Restaurant Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.17%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than LiveOne.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats LiveOne on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

