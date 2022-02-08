Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) shares dropped 5.2% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 83,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at $4,885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at $6,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

