Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 397 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of BKH opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

