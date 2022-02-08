Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $79.32 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

