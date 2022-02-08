Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,140,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

