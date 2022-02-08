Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 778,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 346,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 35,666 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 106.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period.

NYSE:ISD opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

