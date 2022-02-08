Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,948,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $195.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

