Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,785 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

