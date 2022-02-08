Corteva, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of CTVA opened at $49.55 on Monday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,719,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,403,000 after buying an additional 226,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

