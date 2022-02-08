Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.71. 35,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,643. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

