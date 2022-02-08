COTI Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. COTI has a total market cap of $313.47 million and $41.86 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.04 or 0.07070946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,192.79 or 1.00364645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00052031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00054281 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006336 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

