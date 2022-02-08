Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 116.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Coty worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,311,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

