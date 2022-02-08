Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

NYSE:CR traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $102.72. 428,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 12 month low of $81.58 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.20.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.