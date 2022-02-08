Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives GBX 4,100 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,100 ($55.44).

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($54.09) to GBX 4,400 ($59.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Adam Couch purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($47.98) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($67,265.67).

CWK stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.27) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,800 ($51.39). 216,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,707.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,743.66. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 3,330 ($45.03) and a one year high of GBX 4,200 ($56.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 20 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

