Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.39) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.78) to €14.70 ($16.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.24) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.82)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.82) to €15.90 ($18.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. 125,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

