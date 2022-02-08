Credit Suisse AG Acquires 86,752 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,752 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Altice USA worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $2,255,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $1,484,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $2,984,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $506,225 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

