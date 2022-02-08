Credit Suisse AG Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of Renewable Energy Group worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.87 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

