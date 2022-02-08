Credit Suisse AG Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 400,732 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

NYSE:NSA opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

