Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,096 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Planet Fitness worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,692,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 157.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

