Credit Suisse AG Purchases 974 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

