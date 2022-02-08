Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €48.40 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($55.63) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($60.34) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.28) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.17) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($55.17) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($57.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.03 ($52.91).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.44) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.64).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

