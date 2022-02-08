Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €14.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.67) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €10.90 ($12.53) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.24) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.24) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €16.30 ($18.74) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.24) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.42 ($16.57).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.54) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.18).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.