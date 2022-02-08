Credit Suisse Group Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $165.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.79.

NYSE RL opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.74.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 864.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

