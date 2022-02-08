Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CROX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.78.
CROX stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.