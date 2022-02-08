Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CROX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.1% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.