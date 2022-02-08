Croda International (LON:CRDA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup cut Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.94) to GBX 8,700 ($117.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,575 ($115.96).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,512 ($101.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 41.31. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 6,032 ($81.57) and a 1 year high of £105.05 ($142.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,246.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,048.34.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($136.57), for a total value of £201,980 ($273,130.49).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

