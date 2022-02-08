CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,500 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $23,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $23,850.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $22,065.00.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $817.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

