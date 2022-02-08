Crown Crafts (CRWS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

