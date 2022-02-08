CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.440-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,313. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

