Css LLC Il Increases Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Css LLC Il increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2,843.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,241 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6,188.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $2,844,000. Athos Capital Ltd increased its stake in BHP Group by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 30,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,838 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,722,000 after buying an additional 227,211 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BBL remained flat at $$64.18 during trading on Tuesday. 14,421,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

