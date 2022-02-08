Css LLC Il Invests $2.85 Million in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 294,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter worth $319,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,840,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,092,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWCB remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Bilander Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bilander Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

