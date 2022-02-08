Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.59

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.59 and last traded at $143.79, with a volume of 565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFR. StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

