Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.50.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $226.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.64. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $41,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

