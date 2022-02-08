Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $304.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $301.00 to $304.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.50.

NYSE:CMI opened at $226.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.64. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 48.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

