CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX):

2/5/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

1/19/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

1/18/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

12/22/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84.

Get CytomX Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 697,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 977,587 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 400,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.