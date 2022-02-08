Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $494,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,260 shares of company stock worth $15,288,954. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

