Datarius Credit (DTRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,119.05

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $22,119.05 and approximately $51.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

