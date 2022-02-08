Datto (NYSE:MSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Datto from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.44.

Datto stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. Datto has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,219 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

