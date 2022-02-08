Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.55.

NYSE:DECK opened at $296.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $289.23 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

