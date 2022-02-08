DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Astrea Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASAX opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

