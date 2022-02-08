DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Makes New $12.86 Million Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 98,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,223. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.