Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.27% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TACO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $453.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

