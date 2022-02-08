Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 37.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

